Tom Jansen, Head of the Metals Segment, Sales at TOMRA Recycling, comments: “We are excited to launch this new deep learning-based application to upgrade wrought aluminum. Deep learning is a powerful addition to our traditional sensor-based technology, and expanding our GAINnext™ ecosystem aligns with our broader AI strategy. Building on our proven success and the significant results our customers have achieved with GAINnext™ in the waste segment, we are confident in delivering similar value to our metals customers.

“This latest application enhances dry mechanical sorting of mixed metals, offering a cost-effective solution with a low cost per ton thanks to its high throughput and significantly reduced manual sorting requirements. Our customers will be able to consistently produce smelter-ready, premium-grade aluminum with exceptional purity levels. This is a significant enhancement to our metal recycling solutions portfolio, and we anticipate wide adoption by recyclers seeking to refine scrap and generate high-quality feedstock for circular manufacturing.”

TOMRA pioneered deep learning technology in 2019, and GAINnext™ has been proven in the field across various complex recycling streams, including waste, plastics, paper, metals and wood. In 2024, TOMRA introduced a groundbreaking GAINnextTM application to separate food-grade from non-food-grade plastics for PET, PP and HDPE. This latest expansion of the GAINnextTM ecosystem is part of TOMRA’s broader AI strategy. Further GAINnext™ applications are due to be announced in 2025.