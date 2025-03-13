Fabrizio Radice, SVP & Head of Global Sales and Marketing at TOMRA Recycling, comments: “The PPWR necessitates a strategic shift for the industry. With brand owners globally sourcing materials to meet recycling targets, European recyclers must maintain high quality while reducing production costs to remain competitive. We not only offer the right solutions but also the experience and expertise to support the industry in navigating the complexities of the PPWR. Our technologies ensure reliability in sorting performance and stable output purity, yield and lower total operational costs, helping to support the industry’s journey towards full material circularity. Moreover, our advanced flake purification technologies will also be critical to remove materials known to contain BPA – a sorting challenge that is expected to become increasingly significant in the coming years.”

Attendees in Amsterdam will also have the opportunity to hear about TOMRA's expertise in the new regulation at the PRSE conference. Bilyana Ignatova, TOMRA's Head of EU Public Affairs, will join the programme on Tuesday 1 April from 11:45 to 12:30 in Conference Theatre Two to address the critical implications of the PPWR.