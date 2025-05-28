The Forum on the outdoor premises of K 2025 provides a good opportunity to hone in on the trade fair’s motto and guiding topics and to illustrate the key role technology providers play in implementing the circular economy and digitalisation by means of practical examples. Important aspects here include:

: Digitalisation, automation, and AI increase efficiency and feasibility. Responsible: Man is centre stage – especially the young talents in the industry.

Kühmann: “The transformation towards a circular economy is in full swing, and machinery and equipment manufacturers play a pivotal role in it as enablers. They enable the production of recyclable products and the reuse of plastic waste to produce new, high-quality products. VDMA and its members zero in on the motto of K 2025, “The Power of Plastics! Green – Smart – Responsible”, with absolute conviction and demonstrate the great potential of plastics that is unleashed by continuous technology and material developments. We need plastic products in nearly all application areas of our daily lives for people’s well-being. They make a significant contribution to maintaining supplies and prosperity in our world while becoming more and more sustainable at the same time.”

At the Forum, amongst others, plastic recycling and recyclate processing machines in operation will breathe life into “The Power of Plastics!”. The VDMA members will present their technology highlights in the pavilions. Visitors can watch live how high-quality re-granulate is made from plastic waste or how recyclates are processed into attractive, highly functional and circular-ready products by means of various processing methods. At the same time, they will see how digital solutions in manufacturing also pave the way for the circular economy. In addition, the VDMA pavilion will provide ample opportunities for networking and feature a daily, themed programme on circularity, digitalisation as well as young talents and careers.