"We have also realigned ourselves in France and brought about changes,” says Dirk Müller, Head of the Wood | Biomass division and one of the two managing directors of Vecoplan France. “We focus solely on solving the customer’s issue, so service is our primary objective.” Jochen Pfeil, Head of the Service division at Vecoplan AG, and the other Vecoplan France managing director, adds: The right consultation in advance, the system, robust construction and value for money are all very important factors for us. Then, of course, you need to ensure that the order is processed correctly. Experienced technicians and modern tools are available for service and after-sales business.

Future plans call for Vecoplan France to have its own spare parts supply, including a warehouse and workshop. Customers will also benefit from the Vecoplan Smart Center (VSC), the company's powerful digitalisation concept.

Until now, Vecoplan has worked very closely with a partner company in France. With its clear focus on the Wood | Biomass business and an increased emphasis on service, the new subsidiary is a logical step for the machine manufacturer to better serve its customers.