300 Tonnes of Notting Hill Carnival Waste Cleared Overnight

Following this year’s Notting Hill Carnival in London, some 200 cleaners supported by 30 refuse trucks and sweepers collected around 300 tonnes of waste - the equivalent of 25 London buses.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said that the task was completed over Monday night, with the area ready for Tuesday morning.

The Council added that recycles all it can of this waste and this year, in partnership with its contractors SUEZ and Alupro, it also encouraged Carnival-goers to recycle.

This year the Council made recycling at Notting Hill Carnival a real focus with a new stand on Portobello Green that meant 2018 Carnival-goers could recycle their aluminium cans, plastic bottles and even their leftover food - with rewards on offer for top recyclers.

Party goers were able to put their cans in a giant, three-dimensional, ‘I love Notting Hill Carnival’ sign, which also provides an ideal selfie opportunity. In another first, food-stall holders were offered the opportunity to host a food waste bin on their pitch.

Cllr Gerard Hargreaves, Kensington and Chelsea Lead Member for Communities and Culture, said:

“I’m delighted to see how well Notting Hill Carnival has gone this year. It is a credit to all those involved and I’d like to say well done to the organiser and participants.

“From the Council’s point of view, the biggest challenge is the clean-up. We know what a jewel in the crown of the cultural life of the borough Carnival is and we want everyone to enjoy it.

“We also want residents to be able to get to work on Tuesday morning without disruption and it’s a great credit every year to SUEZ that the streets are clear in time. It’s a mammoth job and everyone involved deserves credit for their hard work. This year has also seen a great increase in recycling.

“We want this to be a sustainable Carnival and I’m sure we will build on the opportunities for more recycling and reducing the use of single use plastic.”

Gary O’Hagan, SUEZ recycling and recovery UK Contract General Manager added: “Over the many years we’ve been carrying out the Carnival clear up for the Council, we’ve refined our approach and, thanks to meticulous planning and the hard work of our crews, we’re able to have the streets ready for Tuesday’s early morning commuters.

“I’m delighted that this year, with the support of carnival-goers and stall-holders, we’re able to recycle more than ever before.”

