How much organic waste ends up in municipal solid waste and in landfills in the US?



In the United States, a substantial amount of organic waste, especially food waste, ends up in municipal solid waste and eventually in landfills. According to the EPA, food waste accounts for 24 per cent of municipal solid waste, amounting to over 63 million tons in 2018.

What's the environmental impact of organic waste in landfills?



Landfills pose significant environmental concerns, particularly due to the release of methane gas during organic decomposition. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, 84 times more effective at trapping heat than carbon dioxide, exacerbating climate change. Additionally, landfills emit carbon dioxide, water vapour, and other gasses that contribute to climate change and smog formation. Despite federal regulations requiring liners at landfills, leaks are common, leading to leachate contamination of nearby water sources, posing risks to ecosystems. And, leachate, containing high levels of ammonia and toxins like mercury, can lead to eutrophication and dead zones in water bodies, further harming aquatic life.

What are the advantages of a separate biowaste collection?



There are multiple advantages to diverting organics from the waste stream and many are often overlooked. Most of us go right to the environmental benefits of organics recycling such as those mentioned. While there are several environmental benefits there are also economic and social benefits as well. Diverting organics transforms an environmental liability into an economic opportunity and a slew of new industries. Reducing organic contamination will have a dramatic improvement on recycling rates of paper, plastic, and other materials currently landfilled due to contamination. Landfill life expectancy is dramatically increased, saving taxpayer dollars. The compost and soil amendments can be sold as a valuable organic fertilizer promoting soil health. Restaurants and other food service establishments could see savings on reduced trash collection and insurance claims for employees injured while heaving heavy bags of food waste into the dumpster. There are several social benefits as well. We all know the overwhelming odour of a dumpster filled with rotting food waste. Separating and containing for frequent removal will not only address the odours but cut down on a food source for rats and other disease-carrying pests. Those who benefit the most from this movement will be the members of disadvantaged communities who are statistically found to live near and work in the waste processing industry.

