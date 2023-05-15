PFAS have become a household name in the US in recent years. The acronym stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They are a group of human-made chemicals that have been widely used in various industries since the 1940s due to their unique properties. PFAS are resistant to heat, water, and oil, making them valuable for applications like non-stick cookware, water-repellent fabrics, firefighting foams, and food packaging materials.

One of the key characteristics of PFAS is their persistence in the environment – and the human body. They do not break down easily and can accumulate over time. Therefore, they are nicknamed “forever chemicals”. Some PFAS, such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), have been detected in the environment, wildlife, and human populations globally.

There is concern about the potential health effects of PFAS exposure. Research suggests that certain PFAS may be associated with adverse health outcomes, including reproductive and developmental problems, liver and kidney damage, immune system effects, and an increased risk of certain cancers. However, the full extent of their impact on health is still the subject of research.

Stay connected - subscribe to our newsletters!