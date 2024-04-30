How can wood fibres at the end of their life cycle be efficiently recycled into new fibreboard? EcoReFibre ("Ecological solutions for recovery of secondary materials from post-consumer fibreboards"), a research project involving twenty partner organisations from seven countries, has been tackling this challenging question since its launch in May 2012, with the support of the European Union.



For its latest project meeting, some 40 participants gathered at the TOMRA site in Mülheim-Kärlich, Germany. Although TOMRA is not an official member of the EcoReFibre consortium, the company was invited by its partner DIEFFENBACHER to carry out exclusive machine demonstrations for the EcoReFibre members, reinforcing the practical application of the research results in sensor-based sorting.

Jose Matas, Director of the Wood Segment at TOMRA Recycling, said at the event: "TOMRA was the first to introduce deep learning sorting technology for waste wood recycling to the market. We are pleased that with our innovations we can not only contribute to the positive results of the EcoReFibre project but also advance the use of high-quality recycled wood fibers."