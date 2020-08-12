Case Study: SENNEBOGEN - Handling Business Waste at A. Menshen

To deal with the wide range of materials processed at its yard in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, recycling company A. Menshen GmbH & Co. KG has long added additional SENNEBOGEN material handlers to its fleet. When it came to investing in a future with lower fuel consumption and reduced maintenance costs, in 2018 two new mobile SENNEOBEN 821 E series material handlers were added.

Over the course of 60 years, family-run business A. Menshen GmbH & Co. KG has developed from a one-man operation founded by Arnold Menshen into the internationally active recycling company that it is today, employing around 60 people at its Werdohl site. Although the firm is today a part of a globally active corporate group with over 2700 employees, the traditional values of the family business have not been lost.

The recycler has a holistic approach to handling all types of waste material, including non-ferrous metals, scrap steel, construction waste, bulky waste and waste paper. To handle the wide variety of materials on-site and to invest in the future, in 2018 A. Menshen decided to add two additional mobile 821 E series material handlers from SENNEBOGEN – itself a family-run business. In total, the firm now operates seven of SENNEBOGEN’s iconic green material handlers side-by-side both inside and outside the 70,000 m² site.

Environmental Benefits

Paramount to the company’s future-oriented economic decision-making is the question of whether an acquisition will benefit not only itself, but in the long-term, also the environment, e.g. through better energy efficiency, long-lasting components, and lower particulate matter and noise emissions.

Menshen says that its deliberations with SENNEBOGEN and sales and service partner BRR-Baumaschinen Rhein-Ruhr GmbH were also based on many years of experience and trust between the partners.

“After working with SENNEBOGEN machines for 200,000 operational hours and experiencing BRR’s after-sales service, it was clear to me that there was no alternative,” explains Thomas Busche, Technical Manager at the Werdohl site.

Menshen’s philosophy is that by processing residual materials and putting them back into circulation, it is making a positive contribution to a circular economy on a daily basis. The decision to procure two new 821 Mobile E series was made on the basis that, with proper maintenance, they will have long service lives.

In order to make the on-site processes as efficient as possible, the SENNEBOGEN machines are in constant use at Menshen. Their tight day-to-day business includes unloading trucks, feeding the indoor scrap press and sorting materials outdoors. In these circumstances, energy efficiency and low fuel consumption are essential requirements for operating the machines.

“Heavy machinery will always remain heavy machinery. But the fuel consumption of SENNEBOGEN machines compared to others on the market was a key factor in our purchasing decision,” continues Busche. “9.6 litres of diesel per hour when carrying out demanding tasks saves money and is also acceptable in our ecological balance sheet.”

According to SENNEBOGEN, it’s able to achieve such frugal fuel consumption figures for a 24-tonne material handler because the hydraulic components are specifically tuned to the engine, meaning that the optimal amount of hydraulic oil is supplied to the machine’s circuit depending on the specific task and the lifting force required.

EcoMode and stop and idle automation also contributes to the reduction of unnecessary fuel consumption without needing input from the operator. All these factors mean that machine components, such as pumps and valves, suffer less stress, which in turn lengthens their service life.

Putting People First

As a company, A. Menshen believes that its most important assets should not be left out when making long-term decisions. As well as the environment, the people who operate the machines must benefit from the investment. Machine operators, who spend eight hours or more each day in their work environment, need a space where they feel comfortable and safe.

For Menshen’s operators, the Maxcab from SENNEBOGEN is the ideal workspace. There is the option to have all windows made from bulletproof glass or protected by additional safety guards. The equipment and the roof are fitted with powerful LED spotlights in order to illuminate the work area as well as possible and ensure the best visibility in dark indoor spaces. Furthermore, the comfortable operator’s seat is equipped with air suspension to relieve back strain.

“By investing in another SENNEBOGEN machine we have made the right decision on every level. We are looking forward to many more years of working together,” concludes Thomas Busche.