Deadline for Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019 Extended

Organisers of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019 have extended the entry deadline for all eight award categories until Friday 14 December 2018 due to a flurry of last-minute entries.

Judges for the competition were also unveiled and include Willemijn Peeters, CEO of Serious Business, the social enterprise dedicated to preventing plastics from ending up in the environment. Earlier this year she received the award for Plastics Recycling Ambassador 2018.

Other judges include Bart Bleijerveld, Co-Founder and Design Lead at Better Future Factory sustainable design and engineering studio, Karen Laird, Editor of Plastics News Europe, Rune Thoralfsson, Owner and Director of plastic film recycler Norfolier GreenTec AS and Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE).

“We have brought together a highly-experienced panel of judges with a great depth of experience in all aspects of plastics recycling today. From the standard and diversity of entries we have already received, we know they will have a challenging, but rewarding task to select this year’s winners in all categories,” said Ton Emans, PRE President.

Product designers, design engineers, plastics processors, manufacturers, brand owners, retailers and suppliers of recycled plastic products are all invited to enter in eight different award categories, which are:

Household & Leisure Recycled Plastic Product of the Year

Automotive Recycled Plastic Product of the Year

Electrical & Electronic Recycled Plastic Product of the Year

Building & Construction Recycled Plastic Product of the Year

Recycled Plastic Packaging Product of the Year

Plastics Recycling Product Technology Innovation of the Year

Plastics Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year

Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner at the RAI, Amsterdam on the evening 10 April 2019, after the first day of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe.

The competition is open to organisations and individuals across Europe who are involved in the recycling of plastic materials, the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe.

The Plastics Recycling Show is a pan-European, free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business.

A broad cross section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.

