The EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) - after long discussions - is ready for adoption. One point that has been discussed at length is the use of recyclate that originates from outside the EU. Plastic Recyclers Europe (PRE) an organization representing European plastics recyclers, fought hard to introduce safeguards for the European plastics industry and level the playing field. "The legislators are sending a misleading message - that investments in the European plastics recycling value chain are not worth making. Recyclers are the first to suffer the consequences, but converters and raw material producers are next in line", the association wrote in a statement pointing at a recent study that confirmed the industry's worries.

"In 2023, the market already responded to this destabilisation by increasing exports of EU plastic waste by 18%. These paradoxical circumstances result in more EU waste being landfilled and incinerated, leading to severe pollution of ecosystems and jeopardising the environmental objectives of the European Green Deal," said PRE.