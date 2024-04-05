In March, the European Parliament and the Council reached a provisional agreement on revised rules for the reduction, re-use and recycling of packaging, the improvement of safety and the promotion of the circular economy. After some discussions also the Committee of Permanent Representatives - a European Council preparatory body made up of the head or deputy head of mission of each EU member state - reached agreement on the so-called Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) on 15 March. The measures aim to make packaging used in the EU safer and more sustainable. They will require all packaging to be recyclable, minimise the presence of harmful substances, reduce unnecessary packaging, increase the use of recycled content and improve collection and recycling.

Rapporteur Frédérique Ries (Renew, BE) said: "For the first time in environmental law, the EU is setting targets to reduce packaging consumption, regardless of the material used. We call on all industrial sectors, EU countries and consumers to play their part in the fight against excess packaging. The ban on forever chemicals in food packaging is a great victory for the health of European consumers. It was also essential that environmental ambitions meet industrial reality. The deal fosters innovation and includes exemptions for micro-enterprises.“

The agreement sets the following packaging reduction targets

5% by 2030

10% by 2035

15% by 2040

In particular, EU countries will have to reduce the amount of plastic packaging waste.

