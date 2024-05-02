bgreen leaders, the joint B2B sustainability network of CIRCULAZE and Messe München, was launched at the beginning of March. The new network can be experienced live at IFAT Munich on 15 May. The event will kick off with the official launch of bgreen leaders on the Green Stage in the presence of Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München Group, Dr Johannes Kirchhoff, board member of the BDI Circular Economy Initiative, and Claus Schuster and Natascha Zeljko, co-founders of CIRCULAZE. The bgreen leaders' day offers a unique platform to explore the latest trends and best practices in the circular economy. The event brings together industry leaders to discuss the power of collaboration, the role of networks in environmental change and corporate responsibility. Highlights include sessions showcasing innovative approaches and strategies for implementing circular practices in companies will be presented. The day will conclude with an Executive Dinner and an impulse on energy transition issues. Information on the bgreen leaders is available online. The daily programme for the bgreen leaders' day at IFAT is available here.