Grant Funding for Foam Recycling Programs Continues in 2021

“During the past six years, the Foam Recycling Coalition has awarded nearly 780.125 Dollar in grants to communities and recycling businesses in the United States and Canada” said Natha Dempsey, president of the Foodservice Packaging Institute. “Over 6.3 million more people can now recycle foam polystyrene directly due to these partnerships and investments.”

Many communities across North America have started or expanded foam polystyrene recycling programs due to this grant. A list of past grantees and a link to the FRC equipment grant application can be found at www.recyclefoam.org/grants.

Both public and private organizations involved in managing residential drop-off and curbside recycling programs or material recovery facilities are eligible to apply for funding.

This initiative helps fund infrastructure for the collection, processing and marketing of products made from foam polystyrene. It targets post-consumer foam polystyrene products, which includes foodservice packaging and other types of packaging.

The FRC distributes up to $50,000 for each grant. Grant amounts are determined on a case-by-case basis dependent upon equipment needs. Although no cash match is required, additional costs may be incurred by the grantee for related items, such as site preparation, provision of conveying system, electrical infrastructure, freight and other installation costs.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 28, 2021 for priority consideration. The FRC will announce grant recipients throughout the year.