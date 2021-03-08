This are the 15 worlds biggest recycling companies

The platform "Insider Monkey" listed the biggest companies, who's main business is recycling, worldwide. The rankings are based on the companies’ average revenue per year. Where available, they used the actual financial statements of the company, and converted them to USD for a standard metric in case the company is foreign.

15. Bingo Industries Limited

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 398

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 51

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 398

Total employees of the company in 2019: 1,020

Based in New South Wales, Australia, Bingo Industries is a waste management and recycling company founded in 2005. It was founded and is headed by the Tartak Family, with Daniel Tartak being the current CEO. The company operates residential and commercial recycling and waste services as well as bin manufacturing services through its subsidiaries.

14. Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 743

CWST ranks 14th on our list of the biggest recycling companies in the world. The company is headquartered in Vermont, and has at least 2,300 employees. It is one of the older companies in our list, having been founded back in 1975 and is considered to be a vertically integrated waste management and recycling company. The company has acquired a market capitalization of at least $3 billion, which is a great achievement for any company.

13. US Ecology, Inc.

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,051

US Ecology proclaims to be an industry leader in environmental services, and its revenue seems to back that up. The company offers the proper disposal of both hazardous as well as non-hazardous waste, and even radioactive waste. Not only does the company treat the waste, it also works on recycling them as well.

12. Recology (Private)

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,300

The Californian company is headquartered in San Francisco, and offers a ton of services which include waste management and reclaiming usable materials, while also operating several landfills.

11. Biffa plc

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,484

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 70

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,564

Total employees of the company in 2019: 6,000

Biffa ranks 11th on the list of the biggest recycling companies in the world. Based in High Wycombe, United Kingdom, Biffa was found in 1912. The waste management company provides services in collection, landfill, recycling and special waste services to local authorities and industrial and commercial clients. It is noted to be the United Kingdom’s second largest waste management company as of 2017. The company generates an annual revenue of 1.4 billion USD.

10. Cleanaway Waste Management Limited

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,819

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 88

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 3,518

Total employees of the company in 2019: 6,000+

The Australian waste management company is headquartered in Melbourne. It was founded in 1979 and generates a yearly revenue of 2.1 billion USD. The company has over 250 branches throughout the country and employs over 6000 people. Cleanaway Waste Management Limited operates over 5,300 trucks.

9. Covanta Energy Corporation

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 1,870

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 10

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 3,715

Total employees of the company in 2019: 4,000

CVA ranks 9th on the list of the biggest recycling companies in the world. Coventa Energy Corporation was found in 1939 in New Jersey, United States. It provides services in energy from waste conversion and industrial waste management. The company charges a fee for waste disposal, sells electricity produced in the process, and recovers metal for recycling. Coventa generates an annual revenue of 1.8 billion USD.

8. Renewi plc

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 2,415

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): -95

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 2,883

Total employees of the company in 2019: 6,800

Founded in 1880, Renewi plc. is headquartered in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. The leading European waste management company primarily operates in the Benelux region. It was originally founded as a construction company in the west of Scotland. It changed its status from a construction company to a waste management company in the mid 1990’s. Renewi plc. generates an annual revenue of 2.1 billion USD.

7. Stericycle, Inc.

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 3,309

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): -300

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 6,437

Total employees of the company in 2019: 23,200

SRCL ranks 7th on the list of the biggest recycling companies in the world. The company is headquartered in Illinois and was founded back in 1989. The company is one of the few recycling companies in our list to have actually made a loss in 2019. And we’ll just have to wait for the 2020 annual report to see if the company has successfully maneuvered one of the most difficult years in history.

6. GFL Environmental Inc.

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in millions of dollars): 3347

GFL Environmental is one of the biggest Canadian recycling companies. The company was founded just 14 years ago in 2007. According to its 20-F filing, “GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, with operations throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. GFL had more than 15,000 employees as of December 31, 2020.”

5. Clean Harbors, Inc.

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 3,412

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 111

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 4,109

Total employees of the company in 2019: 14,400

Founded in 1980 in Norwell, United Kingdom, Clean Harbors is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services. It also provides hazardous waste disposal services to companies, small waste generators and federal, state, provincial and local governments. It has over 400 service locations throughout North America, Canada and Puerto Rico. Clean Harbors generates a yearly revenue of 3.4 billion USD.

4. Waste Connections, Inc.

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 5,389

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 566

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 13,738

Total employees of the company in 2019: 16,000

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) was founded in 1997 in Texas, United States. The company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, primarily of solid waste. Its headquarters are in The Woodlands, Texas and Vaughan, Ontario as it operates in Canada as well. It is one of North America’s third largest waste management companies. Waste Connections generates a yearly revenue of 4.92 Billion USD.

3. Republic Services, Inc.

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 10,299

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 1,073

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 22,684

Total employees of the company in 2019: 36,000

The second largest recycling company in the United States, Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) is based in Arizona. Its services include non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and energy services. It generates an average of 9.4 billion USD per year.

2. Veolia Environmental Services (Private)

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 12,505

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 328

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 18,867

Total employees of the company in 2019: 179,000

With 29 billion USD in yearly revenue, Veolia Environmental makes the list of the biggest recycling companies in the world. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Veolia Environmental provides services in management, treatment and disposal of waste, in addition to recycling, reclamation and re-use of waste products. The company has its presence in 35 countries and employees nearly 70,000 employees.

1. Waste Management, Inc.

Revenue of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 15,455

Total comprehensive income of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 1,749

Total assets of the company in 2019 (in 000’s of dollars): 27,743

Total employees of the company in 2019: 44,900

Waste Management tops the list of the 5 biggest recycling companies in the world. Founded in 1968 in Chicago, Illinois, Waste Management (NYSE: WM) is a waste management, comprehensive waste, and environmental services company in North America. Its headquarters are in Houston, Texas in the First City Tower. It operates 293 active landfill disposals and 146 recycling plants, as well as 111 beneficial-use landfill gas projects and six independent power production plants. Waste Management generates an annual revenue of 14.48 billion USD.



