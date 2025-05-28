Pioneering Circularity : How Pellenc ST and Polytag are elevating recycling with advanced sorting technology
Pellenc ST, a recognized leader in intelligent sorting and quality control solutions, has joined forces with Polytag, a data platform provider focused on packaging transparency in the circular economy. The fusion of Pellenc ST’s sensor-based sorting systems with Polytag’s invisible UV watermark tracking technology promises a new standard for waste sorting efficiency.
At the core of this solution is the application of invisible UV watermarks embedded directly into packaging via GS1 open standard data matrices. These markings are read in real time by Pellenc ST’s high-precision sorting units, which utilize both near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy and UV detection to execute highly accurate material separation.
Intelligent identification: The power of sensor-based sorting
The innovation lies in the pairing of optical recognition and embedded data. As each piece of packaging enters a materials recovery facility (MRF), its unique watermark is identified instantly. This seamless integration allows the system to make rapid and informed sorting decisions, improving material recovery and reducing contamination in recycling streams.
Jean Henin, CEO of Pellenc ST, highlighted the significance of the development: “Open standards are critical to implement Digital Product Passport. By partnering with Polytag, we are empowering recycling facilities with innovative tools to optimize sorting processes and enhance material recovery.”
Tracking the lifecycle: Enhancing traceability in recycling
With the inclusion of smart data at the barcode level, the collaboration between Pellenc ST and Polytag offers brand owners and waste managers an unprecedented level of control over their packaging lifecycle. From bin to new product, the journey of each item becomes traceable and transparent.
Alice Rackley, CEO of Polytag, emphasized the broader impact: “Our partnership with Pellenc ST marks a significant milestone for circularity. By combining our UV watermark technology, powered by GS1 standards, with their smart sorting and quality control solutions, we are giving brand owners unparalleled insight into their recycled packaging, reinforcing sustainability and traceability in the value chain.”
Closing the loop: Advancing circularity
Having successfully validated a sorting prototype to TRL 7 at the Pellenc ST Innovation Center, the two companies are now poised to scale their solution. Pellenc ST also plans to manufacture UV reader modules, further enabling widespread industry adoption.
This initiative supports the implementation of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and serves as a clear example of how technology partnerships can drive the circular economy forward.