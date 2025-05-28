With the inclusion of smart data at the barcode level, the collaboration between Pellenc ST and Polytag offers brand owners and waste managers an unprecedented level of control over their packaging lifecycle. From bin to new product, the journey of each item becomes traceable and transparent.

Alice Rackley, CEO of Polytag, emphasized the broader impact: “Our partnership with Pellenc ST marks a significant milestone for circularity. By combining our UV watermark technology, powered by GS1 standards, with their smart sorting and quality control solutions, we are giving brand owners unparalleled insight into their recycled packaging, reinforcing sustainability and traceability in the value chain.”