The Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is the EU’s new framework for packaging, set to take effect on 11 February 2025. It establishes rules on recyclability, minimum recycled content, ecomodulation, and mandatory recycling quotas, introducing significant changes for industry, trade, and policymakers.

The PPWR seeks to curb the rising volume of packaging waste in the EU and aims to halt its increase by 2030 through an effective circular economy. Replacing the previous Packaging Directive, it will introduce stricter and more uniform regulations across all member states. The new requirements must be implemented within an 18-month transition period.

To achieve the planned targets, producers must step up their game, as Eva Müller-Axmann a circular economy expert and Managing Director at the international management consultancy RecyleMe, explains: „The circular economy must be transformed from a peripheral issue into a central component of corporate policy. The industry is increasingly being held accountable for demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and fair processes. The biggest challenge for packaging manufacturers concerning the PPWR is to switch to more environmentally friendly materials and designs to fulfil the requirements of the new regulation. In some cases, this also requires investment in research and development in order to develop new, sustainable packaging solutions and at the same time guarantee the functionality and safety of the packaged products. This can be particularly challenging for packaging that comes into contact with food.

But of course the new regulation also has an impact on the waste management industry. “Implementing the PPWR is a challenging task that will keep us all busy in the coming years”, says Harald Hauke, CEO of Altstoff Recycling Austria AG (ARA). “In Austria, we can look to the future with comparative confidence thanks to the preparatory work of recent decades and an innovative packaging and waste management industry. Nevertheless, it is important to take measures at an early stage in order to be well prepared and avoid EU fines.”

>>> "The PPWR has the potential to revolutionise the way packaging is produced and managed"