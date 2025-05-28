Despite a binding EU mandate requiring the separate collection of biowaste across all member states, recent figures reveal a slow and uneven rollout of this critical environmental policy. As of early 2025, only 26% of food waste across the EU is being separately collected, leaving a staggering 75% of organic waste still ending up in landfills or incinerators.



This lag in implementation has been attributed to a combination of limited municipal infrastructure, inconsistent policy enforcement, and a lack of public awareness and participation. The data, published by Zero Waste Europe, underscores the urgent need for more coordinated investments in collection systems, composting facilities, and public education campaigns.



Despite these challenges, there are signs of progress. Several forward-thinking municipalities have launched successful biowaste composting programs, offering a glimpse into what a fully implemented system could achieve. These localized efforts demonstrate the potential to recover valuable organic material and significantly reduce landfill reliance—if scaled across the EU.

However, several municipalities and EU-funded initiatives are providing blueprints for successful implementation—most notably through the LIFE BIOBEST project.

>>> From policy to practice: LIFE BIOBEST PROJECT provides expert knowledge and tools to enhance bio-waste management in the EU