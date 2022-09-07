Treating non-recyclable waste through WtE can drastically bring down the emission of methane in comparison to landfill. Despite emissions reduction, the removal of carbon from the atmosphere becomes unavoidable to limit climate change. WtE + CCS is uniquely positioned to contribute to fighting climate change due to its production of negative emissions.



Carbon capture in the waste to energy sector can only fully contribute to decarbonisation efforts when a supportive legislative framework is present which covers the complete waste management sector.



At Keppel Seghers we see the Carbon Capture as the new normal in Waste to Energy and we are actively working on it for already 3.5 years.



We have achieved the Feasibility Study for the integration of a Carbon Capture plant in the Runcorn Waste to Energy for the capture of around 1 million ton CO 2 per year with 4 different technologies compared. We are engaged in a feasibility study in Singapore to decarbonise multiple WtE installations. We are in confidential dialogue with Carbon Capture suppliers with different technologies to find the best match between Carbon Capture and Waste to Energy. We are also discussing the implementation of different pilot plant projects. And we are chairing the ‘Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage’ working group in our Industry Association ESWET.