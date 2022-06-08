Paid Engagement

Doha, Quatar

2nd Waste Management Conference & Exhibition 2022

Jun 8, 2022
Be part of the leading waste management event in the Middle East, attend over 30 sessions and panel discussions and connect with industry officials, decision makers and CEOs. The Ministry of Municipality in the State of Qatar organizes the 2nd Waste Management Conference and Exhibition Doha 2022. Through this industry event, the ministry aspires to develop the waste management system, raise awareness, highlight the latest methods in waste management, produce energy, fertilizer and recyclable materials, support the idea of community participation to preserve the environment, and encourage investment in this domain.
Waste Management Conference & Exhibition - Doha 2022
Topics to be discussed

  • The circular economy of a sustainable solid waste management system.
  • New technology to collect and separate from the source.
  • New technologies for 18R's.
  • Reducing and treating food waste.
  • Reducing and treating agricultural waste.
  • Challenges of waste management in times of crisis.
  • International best practices in waste management in developed countries.
  • Rehabilitation of landfills.

Who can attend?

  • Governmental and semi-governmental institutions and departments.
  • Local companies and factories for waste treatment.
  • Local and international cleaning companies.
  • International companies specialized in recycling waste and converting it into fertilizers and recyclable materials.
  • Technology companies and modern technologies to convert waste into energy.
  • Modern technology and techniques for the treatment of hazardous and medical waste.
  • Companies specialized in the treatment of liquid waste.
  • Youth initiatives, entrepreneurs and those interested in preserving the environment.
  • Local agents of equipment and trucks related to waste management.
  • Companies specialized in manufacturing containers.
  • Companies responsible for handling tires and construction waste.

