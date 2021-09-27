The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center Tadweer was set up to build an integrated waste management system in the emirate and promote sustainable waste management practices. Now it launched a series of online lectures especially for employees of various government entities such as Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, to raise awareness about the challenges and possibilities of modern waste management.

The talks cover an array of topics related to proper waste handling, waste recycling and reuse, importance of reducing food waste. His Excellency Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said: “Tadweer carries out regular initiatives as part of its mandate to elevate awareness among various segments of society, including the employees of government entities given their crucial role in providing various services to the members of community. The effective management, treatment and recycling of different types of waste including household waste is a top priority for Tadweer. Household waste can be utilized as an important resource for the national economy through its effective reuse and recycling."