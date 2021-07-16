Global plastic pollution proves a pressing issue.

A study showed that as of 2015, 8,300 million tonnes of virgin plastics were generated. Of this amount, only 9% has been recycled and only 12% incinerated, the vast majority at 79% discharged into the environment or sent to landfill.

The main culprits of said plastic waste are single-use, short lived products such as food and drinks containers, lids, cutlery, stirrers and straws. As plastic remains convenient and affordable, their continued use appears probable.

Yet plastic waste is uncommonly durable, with degradation taking anywhere from 20-1000 years on average. Coupled with the health and environmental risks of plastic leaking into the environment, the disposal of plastic packaging waste proves a perpetual crisis in the making.

Innovations in the field abound, however. Marking Plastic Free July 2021, here are a rundown of sustainable alternatives pioneered and employed by select companies in the fight against plastic waste.