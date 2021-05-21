The contract is awarded by Jhansi Smart City for the period of 5 years further extendable up to 2 more years upon mutual agreement. The contract is worth Rs 21 crore per annum.

The contract is for collection and transportation of solid waste from waste collections points like 110.000 households, 10.000 commercial shops and 150 bulk waste generators.

During the period of the contract the volume of waste collected is expected to go up in line with increase in number of waste collection points. As per the terms of the tender, the entire infrastructure proposed to be procured for the said project shall be procured by Jhansi Nagar Nigam and shall be handed over to the company for operations. Thus the entire capital cost for infrastructure shall be borne by Jhansi Nagar Nigam.

Antony Waste Handling Cell gained 2.48% to Rs 308 after the company said it bagged a five-year contract for door-to-door collection and transportation of solid waste in Jhansi Smart City. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 93% jump in net profit to Rs 13.63 crore on an 8.6% rise in net sales to Rs 123.48 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is one of the top five players across India.