Apple recently introduced it's new MacBook Pro. The American tech-giant stressed it's ambition to work towards a more sustainable future.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, the company says in a statement, and by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

Presenting the new MacBook Pro Apple explains that it set the bar high on sustainability including an enclosure made with 100 percent recycled aluminum, 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of its main logic board, and, for the first time in a Mac notebook, the use of 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. It's also built with 35 percent or more recycled plastic in seven components, and all of the packaging wood fibers are from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. MacBook Pro remains free of harmful substances, is manufactured using even more renewable energy, and meets Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency.