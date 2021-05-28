CALC focuses on real-time circular processes in cities and thus differs from many other circularity initiatives, ranging from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circulytics to the work of the International Resources Panel, which primarily focus on materials and design. In CALC, the basic idea is that processes are actionable: a focus on circular processes such as repair, re-use, re-purposing, renovation or rental provides cities with information to inform policy and practice and facilitates transparent change.

ISWA, the International Solid Waste Association, is supporting the transition to a circular economy and is encouraging its members and their national and regional governments to move to a circular economy. With its diverse base of members from waste management, academia and the production sector, ISWA is well placed to initiate such a project and also to put its own spin on the task of creating evidence-based metrics on circularity.

Thus, while other circularity initiatives push for changes in design and material choice and packaging and distribution, which give feedback to stakeholders in production, logistics and consumption, CALC’s metrics are by, for and about cities, and specifically for complex cities and/or urban regions in high-income countries and emerging economies.

In the CALC network, the Porto region of Portugal exchanges ideas with Rotterdam and Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain), Vienna and Milan talk about their issues with textiles, and European cities such as Helsinki and Oslo discuss bio-waste with Keene, New Hampshire (USA). Additional cities are invited to join these and other cities, which have participated in the CALC network since mid-2020.