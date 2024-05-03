But now the Dutch research institute presents a solution to this problem: For the disassembly of this printed form of electronics, TNO has developed a special water-based layer. These were applied between the printed circuitry and the outer plastic layer of the electrical tester. Tests showed that the layer was strong enough to withstand up to 85% humidity and a temperature of 85 degrees Celsius for 1000 hours. Simultaneously, the new layer is flexible enough to remove the plastic without damaging the electronics. When products were found to be defective during testing, they were taken apart and repaired. The plastic was then reapplied and the electronics worked as they should.



The process allows printed electronics to be repaired and entirely recycled. In the past, this was not possible because the electronics were fused to the plastic. This will allow companies to repair design errors during production, leading to cost savings and more efficient use of materials. In addition, it will improve recycling, reduce waste and enable more sustainable production methods. Companies will be able to bring new products to market that are already compliant with the European Commission's upcoming Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation.