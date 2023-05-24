Electronic devices surround us. We use them daily. And we dispose of them rapidly. The amount of electronic waste (e-waste) is growing at exceptional speed.



A recent study now looked at the e-waste generated in Canada, where comprehensive and up-to-date studies have been lacking. But, according to the authors, a detailed analysis of the generation and composition of e-waste is paramount for properly managing the growing global e-waste stream, which contains both hazardous and valuable materials.



The study presents the first estimate of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) placed on the market, EEE stocks in use, and e-waste generation in Canada from 1971 to 2030 for 51 product categories covering 198 product types.



