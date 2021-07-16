The Canadian government is seeking to improve waste management in Mi'kmaq territory.

By investing in infrastructure, training as well as partnerships, the government intends to render waste management both sustainable as well as efficient for First Nation communities.

$1,1 million will be allocated to the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq's Mi'kmawey Green Communities Program (MGCP), as announced by Minister of Indigenous Services Mark Miller.

The outlined budget will serve to support the eight indigenous member communities that fall under the umbrella of the Mi’kmaq Confederacy.

As such, the money will help develop sustainable waste management systems, boost community awareness campaigns, support waste diversion schemes and organic composting innovations, strengthen partnerships with neighbouring municipalities, improve household hazardous waste collection as well as finance preliminary infrastructure work.

"As the Government of Canada continues to take strides to protect the environment, it is critical that we are ready to support Indigenous communities in those same efforts. That is why we are pleased to support the important work of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq's Mi'kmawey Green Communities Program. Not only is this investment helping First Nations become greener, cleaner and more sustainable, but it is also helping enable communities to design and deliver high-quality services for their members", Minister Miller said.

The Mi’kmaq commitment to environmental sustainability is grounded in their belief ‘that whatever you do today impacts seven generations down the line’, as expressed by Randy Angus, Director of Integrated Resource Management at the Confederacy in an interview with CBS back in 2019.

"So one of the social responsibilities that we want to do within the communities is to make sure that we're dealing with waste in the most efficient, best manner to serve the needs of our great great great great-grandchildren," he said.

Angie Gillis, Mi’kmaq Confederacy Associate Executive Director, points out that MGCP has helped render existing communities ‘greener, cleaner and more sustainable’.

This $1.1 million investment will ensure the continuation of core programming, support community requests for future projects promptly and continue to enhance capacity building. This will benefit all of our communities for years to come," she concludes.

Funding, as such, will flow through the First Nations Waste Management Initiative.

In the past 5 years, Canada has invested more than $409 million in solid waste management projects for First Nation communities.