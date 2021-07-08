China released its newest five-year plan (2021-2025) outlining goals for the adoption of a circular economy system on July 7.

The National Development and Reform Council (NDRC) intends to promote green design and clean production as well as establish a recycling system that extends to Chinese society as a whole. Major objectives are the gradual phasing out of fossil fuels in favour of renewable energy sources as well as the reduction of consumption and water use per unit GDP by 13,5 and 16 percent respectively by 2025.

In the agricultural sector, China is set to promote cleaner cultivation methods for livestock and aquatic products. Waste management is also a major concern, recycling being key here-China intends to improve the recycling proportion of electronic waste as well as that of energy saving lamps.

The NRDC also plans to create policies to encourage clean production in major industry sectors such as petrochemicals, chemicals, coking, cement and non-ferrous metals.

Awareness campaigns to encourage consumers to buy green products that feature energy and water saving labels or are sourced via less intensive production measures with regards to soil and energy consumption constitute the remainder of Council efforts to promote a circular society next to a circular economy model.