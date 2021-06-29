This initiative by Avfall Norge (Waste Norway) came to life in 2018. The project is supported by Norad (the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation), and is a part of the Norwegian government’s development programme to reduce marine plastic pollution and microplastics. The project was allocated a budget of 40 million NOK from 2018 - 2022. The International Solid Waste Association is one of a number of proud partners to this project.

Their vision is to achieve healthy societies and a clean environment through inclusive and sustainable communities, green jobs, and business opportunities in local circular economies.

The goals are to prevent and significantly reduce marine litter and microplastics pollution, through improved municipal solid waste collection and controlled management of waste and increased recycling of suitable materials.

CLOCC’s approach is an Integrated Sustainable Waste Management (ISWM) framework. This is a highly participatory process where the stake- holders make decisions and choose the systems that meet their needs.

We believe that shared knowledge can build capacity within local authorities and stakeholders in charge of waste management.

CLOCC uses a blended learning approach, which consists of a mix of in-person training, workshops, field trips and site visits, digital lectures, video material and e-learning. This way, the project builds capacities and skills at the local level, which is key to achieving sustainable and improved waste management. Consequently they can reduce time, costs and the environmental footprint related to travel. All this while still drawing on the benefits of in-person learning and interactions.

The team cooperates with, and contributes to building the capacity of local authorities in charge of waste management in the communities they work in. A key target is to develop strong local waste management plans. They utilise a strategic approach, ISWM (Integrated Sustainable Waste Management), and draw on the knowledge from our network of highly skilled waste management practitioners and trainers.

CLOCC delivers training and network possibilities, support development of local waste management plans and access to finance for infrastructure and de-bottlenecking in material recovery ecosystems.