In 2020, a company producing steel pellets out of scrap, salvaged from refuse, was looking to improve material purity. The steel scrap entering their electric arc-furnace often contained contaminants, causing damage to the furnace and requiring additives to enhance the final product.

The Cyrus team, having extensive experience in the scrap processing industry, knew that they could provide a solution that would improve the overall process. Strategically placing better screens and feeders would considerably affect the quality of the company’s end product.