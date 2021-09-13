The introduction of new European recycling targets is driving changes in the way waste is collected. In Belgium, the decision was taken to extend the types of plastics collected in the blue bag for packaging waste to include all plastic packaging. As a result, the sorting plant in Willebroek operated by sustainable waste management solutions provider Indaver would have to process much bigger volumes and manage the greater complexity involved in sorting more materials.

The company decided to invest in a new facility three times bigger than the previous one. They chose STADLER for the design of a plant with the necessary capacity and capable of managing the complexity: “Going into the project with STADLER made us all feel very confident that in the end we would get a high-quality installation with cutting-edge technologies. We knew from the beginning that the project would be in good hands and that STADLER would do whatever was necessary to start up in time,” says Eline Meyvis, Project Engineer of the sorting plant at Indaver.

STADLER’s extensive experience came into play, as it developed and built a new plant capable of sorting the high volume of packaging waste into 14 fractions at a throughput of over 20 tph using a bag ripper, drum screens, magnets, windsifters, eddy current separators, ballistic separators and optical sorters. “The flexibility of the whole project team, including the people on site was incredible. Also the will to solve problems and to make the installation function was extraordinary. STADLER delivered a high-quality installation which Indaver can rely on.”

STADLER also managed the complexities of delivering a project during a global pandemic with success: “It was not an easy year with the Corona-pandemic, but STADLER made it happen nonetheless. All the milestones for production and delivery of parts and machines were reached. Construction was finished as planned and commissioning was started on time. Many subcontractors were involved, under the strict coordination of STADLER. With Corona, extra administration was necessary and tests to be done. Although this was not an easy task, any possible delays and problems were countered by great teamwork and a lot of flexibility on both sides.”