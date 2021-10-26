Market and innovative technologies for the development of the Green Economy, the opportunities offered by the NRRP and the European Green Deal. The ecological transition takes shape and substance in Rimini for the inauguration of Italian Exhibition Group's Ecomondo and Key Energy 2021, which, until Friday 29th October, will see more than a thousand brands in the Expo Centre and an agenda of 220 scientific and economic policy conventions, for over 500 hours of discussion and debate among international experts on topics regarding the circular economy and renewable energies.

The two shows, international reference points for the circular economy and renewable energies, opened with the inauguration event, which saw greetings from IEG President, Lorenzo Cagnoni and Rimini's mayor Jamil Sadegholvaad, followed by speeches from Senator Barbara Floridia, Undersecretary of State for Education, the Honourable Ilaria Fontana, Undersecretary of State for Ecological Transition, and Emilia-Romagna’s Regional Councillor for the Environment, Soil and Coast Defence and Civil Protection, Irene Priolo. Unable to attend due to institutional commitments, the Minister for Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, still wanted to send an important message to all participants:

«You are leading the ecological transition from the front line. You will make this complex change in manufacturing, energy management, mobility, the waste cycle and circularity possible, which should create an even more competitive Italy, hopefully a leader in a world capable of producing wealth without destroying it, of ensuring a high quality of life for everyone with a development model for the planet and not at the expense of the planet.» Minister Cingolani insisted on highlighting that «It is a source of great pride to note how, year after year, this event has become a reference point for the entire green sector, both in Italy and increasingly in Europe and the Mediterranean.»

«The next four days,» explained IEG President, Lorenzo Cagnoni in his inaugural speech, «are essential for the Green Economy world. In fact, Ecomondo and Key Energy take place within the delimited context of a NRRP which invests in the fundamental sectors of the two shows: green and circular economy, renewable energies, mobility and sustainable cities.» Themes that IEG has extended by adding training with the launch of the School of Higher Education for Ecological Transition promoted by Ecomondo and directed by Bologna University.

The newly-elected mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad, recalling that just a few days ago TTG, the tourism industry's main marketplace, was also held at Rimini Expo Centre, pointed out that «Tourism and the environment are elements that go hand in hand because today's tourists are increasingly more attentive to sustainability aspects and never before has sustainability managed to keep pace with development. Ecomondo is proof.»

Irene Priolo, Emilia-Romagna’s Regional Councillor for the Environment, Soil and Coast Defence and Civil Protection, added that «This edition of Ecomondo is extraordinarily important because it takes place on the eve of COP26 in Glasgow. Emilia-Romagna,» Priolo underlined, «already boasts more than 6 thousand companies linked to the Green Economy but, in order to achieve the ambitious goals of the ecological transition, we need an alliance between institutions, citizens and companies.»

Barbara Floridia, Undersecretary of State for Education, then reminded those present how schools were fundamental at this important event for our country. «The ecological transition also needs a cultural transition to train citizens to be able to understand and make the necessary efforts on their own. Our young people,» the undersecretary added, «are the tracks on which this transition must travel quickly.»

Ilaria Fontana, Undersecretary of State for Ecological Transition, had the final say: «In order to achieve the objectives of the ecological transition, we don’t only need a specific ministry but also teamwork between institutions, citizens and businesses. Let's start again from Ecomondo, aware that there is no time to lose for change and that each and every one of us is an important part of this process.»

The morning continued with the opening of the 10th edition of the States General of the Green Economy, where Edo Ronchi, President of the Sustainable Development Foundation, presented the 2021 Report on the state of the Green Economy in Italy. In the meantime, meetings and business meetings were underway inside Rimini Expo Centre, confirming how alive and productive the world of the green economy is.