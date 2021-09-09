SIMA has years of in-depth industry experience and a broad network within the recycling industry. In addition, like the Eggersmann company, it is not only active in sales of recycling machines, but also operates processing plants and composting plants. This comprehensive know-how is an absolute added value for the customer.

Through the cooperation with Eggersmann, SIMA completes its own portfolio of mobile premium machines. In particular, the sale of shredders and screening machines can be expanded further with Eggersmann quality products.

SIMA ​​is headquartered in Cornate d’Adda in Northern Italy and has seven additional locations for sales, service (24/7) and spare parts throughout Italy. The company currently has 50 employees. “With this powerful team, we are now more than well positioned in Italy as well. The support of our existing customers as well as the acquisition of new business partners is in the best hands with SIMA”, emphasizes Karlgünter Eggersmann.