Etsy offers eco-friendly packaging to sellers

Etsy, the global online marketplace for selling and buying unique items has launched a Planet-Friendly Packaging initiative. "At Etsy, we know the climate crisis can’t wait. That’s why we’re taking steps to do right by our planet—like committing to net-zero emissions and purchasing carbon offsets for shipping and packaging on all Etsy deliveries", Etsy says in a statement. The company is in line with the wishes of its costumers. "57% of Etsy buyers surveyed indicated that they were more likely to make a purchase if the item shipped in recyclable packaging."

So has partnered with EcoEnclose, producer of eco-friendly shipping solutions, to bring sellers packaging made from 100% recycled materials or certified responsibly sourced paper. All the packaging is also completely recyclable. The packaging is aimed at merchants who want to run a more sustainable business and is currently only available for merchants in the U.S.