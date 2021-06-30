As signatories of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Committment, Schurflexibles, a European supplier of highly specialized packaging solutions for applications in food, hygiene, aroma protection and pharmaceutical industry, also joined CEFLEX, a „European initiative with the aim or creating an infinite resource cycle“ to „make packaging better, lighter and more sustainable“. They have also hired three full time specialists who evaluate each of their products for recyclability potential.

Technically, recycling flexible plastic seems a simple process: it involves seperating the waste products by grade (PP, LDPE etc), cleaning, drying and shredding them before mechanically or chemically recycling them, and then reselling the new specific recyclate to plastic producers. The recyclates are typically recycled to lower grade plastic products.

Schur Flexibles, has adapted their portfolio to make as many of their products as possible recyclable. From a design perspective that means: creating mono-material products (of either just PE or LDPE with) and mono-layered (with no PET or aluminum). Other design issues are adapting glue to make labels more removable, and/or ink for printing. Schur Flexibles offers two dozen products which are recyclable.

There can be, however, limitations as to how recyclable a product can be, according to Martin Berlenkamp, Sustainability Director of Schur Flexibles. He explains that in some instances recyclability reduces the overall sustainability of a product. For example, when packaging beef with a flexible plastic, knowing that 97% of the carbon footprint of the beef-and-package is related to the beef, and only 3% related to the packaging, from a sustainability perspective, the focus is on the preservation of the beef and not the recyclability of the packaging.

In addition, Berlenkamp explains that there is no universal definition of recyclability, to which they can adhere when designing recyclable products. Even in the EU, which enacted the EU Packaging Waste Directive, there is no uniform plastics recycling law in every country. As a result, Schur Flexibles designs their products‘ recyclability according to the clients‘ country’s recycling mandates and infrastructure. As a consequence, a product might be categorized as recyclable in one country, but not necessarily so in the other.

On a more pragmatic level, the real challenge with recycling flexibles plastics is not necessarily the design of a recyclable flexible plastic, but the following logistical steps needed to actually get the flexible plastics recycled. Those are after use of the flexible plastic: 1) collection of the flexible plastic waste, 3) sorting of the flexible plastic waste, 4) availability of mechanical or chemical recycling, and 5) selling the recyclate in a competitive market. Flexible Plastic Producers are aware of these logistical steps when designing for recyclability, but are not in control of them.

Regarding the actual recycling the of flexible plastic waste, mechanical and chemical recycling both come with barriers of cost, especially chemical recycling. Other barriers are understanding what materials are availabable, and how much sorting and cleaning is required.

That said, European plastics manufacturers are investing in diversifying their recycling portfolios to add chemical recycling to their mechanical recycling options. Plastics manufacturer Borealis claims to be piloting a chemical recycling plant, with the promise that they are piloting pyrolisis with the goal to create feedstock from recycled material of similar quality to that from crude oil, to provide their packaging producing clients with recyclate polyolefins of high quality.

If Borealis, the largest plastics manufacturer in Europe is still only at the pilot stage of chemical recycling of polyolefins (to make similar quality products for flexible package use), if mechanical recycling of PE and PP produces products of lesser quality, and if most plastics don’t even make it to a recyclding facility – this makes the case there definitely is still room for innovation in the recycling and thus circularity of flexible plastics.