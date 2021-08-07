The new French legislation has a repairability index at heart.

Providing manufacturer sourced ratings judging the relative ease or difficulty in repairing smartphones, laptops, washing machines, lawn mowers and televisions, the index is meant to encourage consumers to refurbish and reuse their electronic goods rather than to dispose them.

Ratings are based on several criteria, ranging from ease of disassembly (ex. access to tools) to the availability of repair guidelines (ex. video tutorials or instruction manuals) as well as of spare parts.

In essence, the new system follows EPR thinking by placing the responsibility for the upkeep of produced goods at the end of their respective lifecycle squarely on manufacturers who are tasked to be more transparent.

A proposal to institute a tax or ban on the worst rated electronic goods was rejected, the French government hoping that an essential give and take between producers keen on getting the best rating and consumers bent on possessing the most durable device will be enough to render the law a success.

Individual companies such as LaboFnac have already initiated programmes that analyse and provide consumers with information on the durability and reliability of products, a sign that the reuse movement is slowly but surely catching on in France.

Further legislation has been instituted by the government to promote the reuse of electronic goods. The Agec law will funnel funds to thousands of social and community-led organisations (ex. recycling centres) to promote the reuse of objects.

With these measures, France has effectively taken the lead in the EU with regards to recycling and repair of electronic products.

“With the creation of this index, we are supporting the production of more durable products. Eco design is also a consideration when exporting goods, and France should be exporting this very model internationally”, said Marta de Cidrac, Senator for Yvelines.

As France is next in line for the EU Presidency, the institution of potentially universal right-to-repair legislation within a wider European context appears imminent.