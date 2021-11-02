A smart, automated, common engine control platform from CHP support specialist Gen-C has boosted gas production by up to 10% at EDL’s Mucking landfill gas power station. The Motortech supervisory panel comprising state-of-the-art ComAp technology controls a suite of five MWM Deutz engines on the site. It optimises gas and asset use by adjusting engine load in real time to exactly match the available gas coming in from the field. Featuring live alerts, superior fault diagnosis, data logging and remote engine control including instant restarts, the Mucking team can now track, monitor and adjust the performance of all five of their engines at once via a user-friendly app, without needing to be on site.

“Engine downtime has been virtually eliminated,” says Dave Dickson, Site Supervisor at EDL Mucking. “The Gen-C common control panel automatically adjusts the load of each engine to instantly match gas availability, making manual intervention redundant. As well as enabling better use of personnel, we’ve seen between a 5-10% uplift in gas production.”

Located in Tilbury, Essex, the EDL Mucking landfill gas power station houses five operational engines: four 1.2 MW Deutz TCG620-V16 models and a Caterpillar 3516. Four engines are in constant use, with one acting as a reserve. In Spring 2021, Gen-C was commissioned to upgrade four of the engines’ control panels to intelligent, open-access Motortech versions, as well as replace the ignition systems (one engine had been upgraded previously). As part of the project, Gen-C’s Managing Director, James Thompson, also agreed to supply a supervisory common control platform to streamline the management of all five engines.

“Having worked with EDL on a number of projects – including upgrading the vandalised control panels at their Wellingborough site at the start of the pandemic – we were keen to optimise their engine management,” says James. “We knew that our common control platform would not only ease staffing pressures by reducing manual intervention but also increase gas production.”