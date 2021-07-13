Germany has the best automobile recovery rate within a European context, a study finds.

Conducted by SaveOnEnergy, a UK based recycling lobby group, the results of the study show that Germany trumps the EU’s average recovery and reuse rate by 7.5%.

The End of Life Vehicles Directive (EVL) targets the 8 to 9 million metric tonnes of automobile waste going to European landfills on annual basis, the aim being to render automobile dismantling, recycling and reuse more environmentally friendly as well as convince producers to make automobiles free of hazardous substances from the get-go.

To conduct the study, experts at SaveOnEnergy relied on data provided by Eurostat End-Of-Life Vehicle Waste Management Operations which records and ranks the best and worst recyclers across the board.

With regards to method, each country’s reuse and recovery rate was set against the average EU recovery and reuse rate within the time period of 2006 to 2018. The sum of total reused and total recovered waste was then divided by total waste and multiplied by 100 in order to calculate the total tonnage of recovered and reused automobile waste.

In the ranking, Austria placed second to Germany at a recovery rate of 4,79%, followed by Iceland with 4,28%, the Netherlands with 3,16% and Belgium with 2,93%. Ranked last with regards to EU average was Malta, with -17.60%.