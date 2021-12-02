The multi-stakeholder stewardship partnership Close the Glass Loop aims to achieve a post-consumer glass container collection target of 90% by 2030, and to ensure that this is recycled into the container glass production loop. The vast majority of the 13.7 million tonnes collected go back to remelt new bottles and jars.

“The record high glass collection for recycling rate of 78% shows that our ambitious Close the Glass Loop targets can be achieved with close cooperation between all players in the value chain, sharing best practices on innovative and tailored collection models, high quality sorting and recycling and communication campaigns for consumers” says Joachim Quoden, Managing Director of EXPRA (Extended Producer Responsibility Alliance), on behalf of Close the Glass Loop partners.

“Glass is a permanent material that can be endlessly recycled into new packaging. The more glass is selectively collected, the better its quality for more recycled glass that can be produced and incorporated in the production of new glass packaging” says Marine Ronquetti, Secretary General of FERVER (European Federation of Glass Recyclers), on behalf of Close the Glass Loop partners.

It is a priority for the glass collection & recycling value chain to ensure that the remaining 22% of glass packaging is collected and brought back into the loop. Close the Glass Loop unites glass producer, brand owners and fillers, the hospitality sector, glass treaters, Extended Producer Responsibility Schemes, collectors and municipalities under a multi-stakeholder European programme. It is supported by 11 national platforms to increase the quantity and quality of available recycled glass – so that people don’t just recycle, but recycle more and better.