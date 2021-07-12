In 2019, around 54 million metric tonnes of e-waste were produced globally.

Electronic waste, more commonly known as ‘e-waste’, primarily consists of electronic gadgets such as tablets, smartphones, TV’s, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners and air conditioners. Considering that these items are often discarded by customers after a couple of years, when new models hit the market, the proliferation of e-waste should come as no surprise. Currently, e-waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the world, trumping even plastic waste.

Yet much of it remains unrecycled. In 2018, of 50 million metric tonnes of global e-waste, only 20% was collected, recycled and documented. 80% of generated e-waste remained uncollected for recycling.

This represents a missed opportunity as e-waste is more than just a global hazard- aside from toxins, it contains precious metals and useful raw materials such as gold, silver, copper and platinum. In 2020, the worth of generated e-waste was estimated to be $57 billion, a sum greater than the annual GDP of some countries.

The extended possibilities of generating revenue coupled with the fragility of the existing electronic supply chain and worries over possible resource shortages has driven recent manufacturer interest in electronic circular management.

As such, this week, investment firm Closed Loop Partners made a significant investment in ERI, the largest IT and recycling firm in the US. The strategic partnership is aimed at expanding ERI’s waste management and processing capacities. (Where last year the recycling firm handled 118 million pounds worth of e-waste, it’s on track to handle 130 million pounds this year.)

Martin Aares, managing director of Closed Loop’s private equity platform, said: “There is a huge market in being able to divert these materials from landfills, and in being able to extend the asset life of products or the individual components within”.