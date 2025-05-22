Of course! Often it is precisely those materials made of particularly advanced synthetic rubbers that come to the fore here. One such application for rubber of this kind is heat recovery from deeper layers of the earth. After all, geothermal drilling can reach depths of 1,000 to even 3,000 metres. In the process so-called packers are deployed – roughly 1-metre-long downhole devices used to seal the space between the wellbore casing and the drilling tubing; these consist, amongst others, of heat-resistant rubber. In the spaces isolated by these packers temperature or pressure measurements can be taken for example.

Incidentally, in such deep drilling – in geothermal projects but also in the crude oil sector – engines with a spiral rotor in a stator housing are used that are clad with rubber inside. The rubber components used here are virtually a Who’s Who of advanced rubber applications technology: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), NBR-HR (High-Resistance NBR), Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) and even extremely chemical-resistant fluorelastomers – depending on the temperature profile and aggressiveness of the flushing liquids.

Speaking of deep drilling: natural gas is also still considered an interim fuel for comparatively CO 2 -low energy production. At present, Germany sources plenty of natural gas from the USA where around 88% of this energy carrier are obtained through fracking.

The components needed for this application also include extremely high-performance hoses that can also withstand contact with aggressive liquids, which are injected into the rock to release the gas trapped there. For these, multi-layered products are preferred because their inner layers consist of an acid-resistant synthetic rubber; for the outer layer rubber grades with excellent wear and ageing resistance are used.

One feared hazard in natural gas extraction are uncontrolled, violent releases of gas from deposits, known as “blowouts”. These are prevented with the help of so-called blowout preventers (BOPs), i.e. extremely hard-wearing rubber seals – which also survive contact with hydrogen sulphide and both corrosive and abrasive media. These seals are very expensive and therefore expected to last accordingly. This is why HNBR is a preferred solution