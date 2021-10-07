HZI Germany, which is based in Cologne and specialises in engineering, and HZI Kraftwerkstechnik, which is based in Braschwitz and specialises in overhauls, are merging at the beginning of October. In future, both companies will operate under the name Hitachi Zosen Inova Deutschland GmbH (HZI Germany). The aim is to optimise existing structures and expand the range of services for customers, with the option of being able to offer complete packages for revisions or modernisations and reduce lead times even further. The existing contacts in sales and administration will remain the same. The new HZI Germany employs 60 people.

In addition to services for Energy from Waste plants, the service portfolio of HZI Germany also includes services for industrial sectors such as power plants, paper and sugar production. HZI Germany has access to the entire know-how and experience of the worldwide HZI Service Group.