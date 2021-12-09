The Swiss/Japanese greentech company Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI) signed an agreement to acquire Steinmüller Babcock Environment GmbH (SBE), a German subsidiary of Nippon Steel Engineering Co. Ltd. As a result, SBE will be joining the HZI group.

The transaction is still subject to the approval of the respective authorities. Closing is expected in February 2022. On that date, SBE’s brand, expertise and workforce will officially become part of the HZI Group. Employees of both companies were informed of the agreement this morning.

"We are delighted to welcome the Steinmüller Babcock Engineering team," said Bruno-Frédéric Baudouin, CEO of Hitachi Zosen Inova. "For decades, HZI has pursued the goal of offering our customers the best possible service and market-leading technologies. SBE's team has tremendous experience and expertise, especially in the firing and boiler segments. Together with SBE, HZI will be able to expand its offerings not only in the Central and Northern European market, but also provide our customers around the world with a broader range of services related to their EfW plants. With a combined installed base in Europe in the range of 40% of the existing plants, joining the forces of the two companies ensures mid-term that HZI is in a unique position to bring amazing benefits to all owners of EfW assets".

SBE is one of the leading companies for the design, construction and maintenance of plants and components for thermal waste treatment and flue gas cleaning. In its more than 150-year history, the German company has always stood for pioneering spirit and its profound and comprehensive expertise in these sectors. The combination gives both companies access to complementary markets, while the HZI group will be able to offer its customers an expanded range of products and services.