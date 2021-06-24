Nuclear Waste : IAEA Report on Decommissioning and Waste Management Programme of Japan’s JAEA

Jun 24, 2021
JAEA programme report provides recommendations on decommissioning of Japanese nuclear facilities.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published on their website the report of their team of experts on the findings of the 70-year decommissioning programme of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA), The report concludes that the programme provides a good basis for future effective implementation, including long term management of residual waste. The team made several recommendations to support JAEA in increasing the effectiveness of decommissioning activities for its large fleet of nuclear facilities, including in the area of waste disposal.

The report was the outcome of an Integrated Review Service for Radioactive Waste and Spent Fuel Management, Decommissioning and Remediation (ARTEMIS) review which took place from 12 to 22 April 2021.

