Construction waste in Ludhiana in Indias Punjab region is recently being dumped on roadsides, green belt areas and other vacant plots in the city. Now city officials want a construction waste management plant. They are waiting for approval from the government as bids for the project have already been received.

The MC had been planning to set up a plant for the management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the city for a long time. The project was later shifted under the Smart City mission. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu had also visited Jodhpur to study the functioning of the C&D waste management plant last year.

An official said after getting the approval from the higher authorities, the work order would be issued to the successful bidder to start construction of the plant at the earliest.