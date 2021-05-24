Kinava Co. and Korea East-West Power Co. are collaborating on Hybrid Hydrothermal Carbonization Green Pellet Pilot Project, which demonstrates to convert sewage sludge and wood wastes to biosoild fuel at Dangjin Power Plant. High interest in renewable energy by utility company is accelerating waste to energy business and investment from various investors including venture capitals. Specifically, global expansion of the related business is witnessed recently thanks to huge investment and government supports on green energy projects both domestically and internationally.

The demands for the volume reduction of organic wastes, such as sewage sludge, food wastes, and livestock manures, are expanding in the United States as well as conversions to biosolid fuels. Therefore, employing the Hybrid Hydrothermal Carbonization with catalyst developed by Kinava's research team leads to effective treatment processes and high-caloric and eco-friendly biofuel businesses. It matches with conventional drying technology if the Hybrid HTC reactor is installed as a pre-processor of the dryer. It actually gives the same effect of double or triple up the capacity of dryer.

The global market for organic waste to energy sector is expected to continuously grow as a core business until 2026.