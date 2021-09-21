With the opening of the Azcapotzalco Transfer Station and Sorting Plant, the largest and most modern in Latin America Mexico City is the first in the country to move towards a correct treatment of urban waste based on a circular economy concept. The city government thus lays the groundwork for fulfilling its environmental responsibility, recognising the importance of complying with international agreements and the need to apply circular economy principles. It is the country’s first government-owned automated plant for the separation and treatment of municipal solid waste.

The cutting-edge technology for this plant ist supplied by Stadler. "Stadler's innovative sorting technology makes sense both in terms of the efficiency achieved in the recovery process and the high degree of purity of the materials obtained. It professionalizes and industrializes this waste management process, providing working conditions for manual sorters that are comparable to those of any first-world plant. It is worth noting that automation does not displace human resources. It is possible to achieve a perfect balance between the two, which is key for the Mexican market", says Natalya Duarte, Sales Director for Mexico at Stadler.

The 11,000 m2 facility sorts paper, cardboard, multilayer packaging, PET and HDPE, plastic bags and film, aluminum cans, metallized bags, textiles, glass and other metals. It operates in conjunction with a transfer station to process around 1,000 tons per day of waste and will be able to receive up to 1,400 tonnes of waste per day. Its operation will generate 404 jobs.

The facility is run by Pro Ambiente, a subsidiary of CEMEX, which has more than 25 years of experience in waste management and in operating plants for the selection and recovery of waste-derived fuels.