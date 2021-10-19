Mattel, Inc. announced that in 2020 it exceeded its goal to achieve and maintain 95% recycled or FSC-certified content in the paper and wood fiber used in its products and packaging.

Through its focus on maximizing post-consumer recycled content, avoiding virgin fiber from controversial sources, and seeking to increase the percentage of fiber certified by a credible third party, Mattel sourced 97% recycled or FSC-certified content used in products and packaging in 2020, as validated by the Rainforest Alliance. The Rainforest Alliance is an international non-profit organization working at the intersection of business, agriculture, and forests.

Mattel was also recognized by the FSC with a 2021 Leadership Award for its excellence in the use of FSC-certified products and commitment to responsible forest management. The accolade reflects a decade of partnership between the Company, including its packaging and procurement teams, and the Rainforest Alliance, which has supported the Company’s engagement, worked with its paperboard suppliers, and provided valuable training to help Mattel prepare for, achieve, and maintain FSC certification. The Rainforest Alliance also audits Mattel’s annual paper packaging and wood fiber use by source, volume, and type.

Recognizing the importance of forests’ role in reducing carbon emissions and supporting life on earth, Mattel has also launched a reforestation Tree Equity partnership with American Forests aimed at addressing tree inequity in Los Angeles, near the Company's headquarters. Low-income neighborhoods across the country are often situated in areas where trees are sparse, preventing them from reaping the numerous benefits trees provide. This partnership program with American Forests is nature positive and provides city-dwelling communities with an improved infrastructure of trees, aiming to improve quality of life. The inequitable distribution of trees in cities exacerbates social inequities.

The Company continues to make progress in support of its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030. In June, Mattel launched Barbie® Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic and earlier this year announced Drive Toward a Better Future, its product roadmap to make all Matchbox® die-cast cars, playsets, and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials by 2030. The Company also launched Mattel PlayBack, a toy takeback program designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products.