Compared to other fine waste shredders on the market, the M&J F320 comes with several distinct advantages.

Low operating energy costs are one of them. The reason as to why the model trumps other waste shredders by as much as 20% when it comes to energy efficiency has to do with its design. The M&J F320 comes equipped with a unique cutting system. Said system requires minimal adjustment, unlike those of rival shredders-after the initial set up or after a change of knife holders, no further maintenance is needed. Molten plastic does not hinder operation either as the M&J F320 generates a limited amount of heat.

Well-thought out design also serves to enhance the M&J F320's day to day serviceability. Its modular design provides service teams with easy access from all sides, rendering the replacement of parts prone to wear easy. As such, the knife blocks themselves have been designed with ease of replacement in mind. These considerations help reduce maintenance time by up to two thirds in comparison to competitors. They also ensure a higher production yield and significant running cost benefits.

Morten Kiil Rasmussen, Commercial Director of Metso Outotec Waste Recycling, said: “The M&J F320 is the flagship of our new FineShred series. It delivers towering capacity and is extremely energy efficient. At the same time, you get thoroughly tested quality and a well-thought-out construction that makes servicing and maintenance easier than ever. It will set a new industry standard in the production of alternative fuels like RDF/SRF.”